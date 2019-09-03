Rita Ora, David Guetta and Adam Lambert are among the artists set to perform at the Avicii Tribute Concert for Mental Health Awareness.

The special benefit has been organised by the Tim Bergling Foundation - which was setup following the Swedish DJ's tragic passing in April last year at the age of 28 - to raise awareness of suicide and put an end to the stigma surrounding mental illness.

The concert at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on December 5, will see some of Avicii's music played live for the first time ever, which was always the 'Wake Me Up' hitmaker's ''dream''.

The 'SOS' hitmaker's father, Klas Bergling, said: ''Tim had plans for his music to be performed together with a large live band, and now we are realising his dream and giving fans a chance to experience his music in this unique way.

''We are grateful that his friends, producers, artists and colleagues are coming to Stockholm to help. ''They have all expressed a sincere interest and desire to engage in efforts to stem the tide of mental illness and lend their support to our work with the Tim Bergling Foundation.

''We are very much looking forward to this evening, which will be a starting point for the foundation's work going forward ... We want this concert to help put the topic on the agenda and pay attention to the stigma surrounding mental illness and suicide. ''Policies and tools are needed to detect the risks and prevent suicide, especially among young people.''

Rita teamed up with Avicii on the hit song 'Lonely Together' in 2017, whilst Adam featured on 2013's 'Lay Me Down' from the late star's debut studio album 'True'.

Special guest performers will include 19 of the singers featured on his tracks and DJ sets from Avicii's peers; including Guetta, Kygo, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Laidback Luke and Nicky Romero.

The singers will also perform with an epic 30-piece live band.

All profits made from ticket sales will go to charities and organisations supporting mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

More artists are set to be announced.

In June, Avicii's family posthumously released his final album, 'TIM', and proceeds from the record went to the foundation.