Rita Ora has always had an ambition to record a movie soundtrack.

The 27-year-old beauty stars as Mia - Christian Grey's sister - in the 'Fifty Shades' trilogy, and she also has a single, 'For You', appear on the movie's soundtrack.

Reflecting on her sense of achievement, Rita shared: ''I always wanted to do a soundtrack for a movie. To be able to finish this amazing trilogy with a song and always these songs have been so successful with the soundtracks that have been coming out previously ... it's nice to have saved the best till last.

''It was a real achievement for me. Because being in it and having the lead single on the soundtrack was kind of like, 'Yeah, double thrill!'''

The blonde beauty is preparing to release her long-awaited second album later this year, following a much-discussed dispute with her old record label.

And Rita believes that her return to the music industry has really gathered pace over recent months, with the launch of her singles 'Your Song' and 'Anywhere'.

She told ITV's 'This Morning': ''It's so awesome because in 2017, I actually released two songs before the year was over. I did 'Your Song' and and I did 'Anywhere', which both charted number one on iTunes.

''They both were in the top five at the same time in the UK, and I think it was a great, great comeback, because it set me up to put my album out. I'll be performing at the BRITs, I think, next week. That's going to be amazing. I'll be back in the UK in May for my sold out tour.

''It's really, really kind of coming together. It's nice to see that my music - which is my passion - is really there and kind of ... I wouldn't be able to be here today if it wasn't for that. I can't wait to go on the road and see everybody again.''