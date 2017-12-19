Rita Ora eats salmon and egg whites ''every morning without fail''.

The 27-year-old singer boasts a healthy eating plan, as she always starts the day with a piece of fish and eggs, which are either scrambled or boiled, although if they are scrambled she makes sure they are without the yolk.

Speaking about her diet to PEOPLE, the 'Your Song' hitmaker said: ''I always have egg whites with salmon every morning without fail, I don't eat anything else. Or I have like boiled eggs with salmon. I always have a bit of protein and I don't have normal scrambled eggs, I do egg whites.''

The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actress - who portrays Mia Grey in the franchise - has revealed she also feasts on chicken and vegetables, which she washes down with ''a lot'' of juices or water.

She said: ''And I just have like chicken, and vegetables and I drink a lot of juices and a lot of water.''

And the star is adamant she will not eat any carbohydrates or breads, and she has found a new love for cauliflower rice because it has ''no carbs''.

She added: ''I don't have any breads.

''I'm not the best cook, but I definitely have my go-to meals. Right now I'm doing like chicken and cauliflower rice - cauliflower rice is my new discovery by the way because it's like rice but with no carbs. That's major.''

However, Rita does allow herself some carbohydrates and will compromise her eating regime by eating ''half a sandwich'' if needs be.

She said: ''If I want a sandwich or whatever I'll do like half a sandwich, take half of the bread off and do like an Italian open type of sandwich vibe.''

But Rita has admitted she has not always been so conscious about her food intake, as when she has been on tour she used to ''binge'' eat fast food.

She said: ''I've done the whole binge thing. I've been on tour, 'Stop at a fast food restaurant' thing and it just does not feel good, like it feels good in the moment and then an hour later you're like 'Oh my god I feel sick'. And I don't have time to get sick.''