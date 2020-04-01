Rita Ora has insisted ''age doesn't really matter''.

The 29-year-old star understands why some singers feel insecure as they get older and are no longer the ''fresh girl on the scene'' but she's proud of herself so pays no attention to the comments.

She said: ''The problem is that insecurity gets put onto you through comments that you read over the years. You start to think, 'I'm not as young as I used to be. I'm not the fresh girl on the scene I once was'.

''I can proudly say, 'Yeah - I use my looks because I'm very comfortable in my skin and I like my body', but that gives people an opportunity to say, 'Oh, well - you're getting older'.

''I stand up for these girls because age really doesn't matter - J. Lo had her first hit in her thirties.''

The 'How To Be Lonely' singer thinks the obsession surrounding age is also a sexist issue.

She added in an interview with NME.com: ''And men don't get asked how old they are all the time!''

Rita previously spoke out to defend Bebe Rexha when the 'I'm a Mess' singer was told she was getting ''too old'' to post sexy photos at the age of 29.

Bebe shared a photo of herself in her underwear along with the caption: ''I recently had a MALE music executive tell me that I was getting too old and that my brand was 'confusing.' Because... I'm a songwriter and I post sexy pics on my Instagram and that's not what female songwriters are suppose to do, especially for my age. I'm 29. I'm fed up with being put in a box. I make my own rules. I'm tired of women getting labeled as 'hags' when they get old and guys get labeled as sexy with age. (sic)''

In response, Rita commented: ''My sexy songwriting [crown emoji] You are beautiful, getting sexier with age and your talent SINGS for itself. Keep making those rules [heart emojis] (sic)''