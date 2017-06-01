Rita Ora suffered a ''personal'' crisis when she turned 25.

The 'Shine Ya Light' hitmaker has revealed that a situation in her private life, coupled with her jam-packed working schedule, led her to feel downbeat as she celebrated her 25th birthday in November 2015.

Rita, now 26, shared: ''For me, it wasn't a work thing that I was in a crisis. It was a personal thing. It was non-stop since I was 21. When I hit 25, I was already three or four years in with no break and no holiday and I thought to myself, 'Woah'.

''It was the first time it all came to me and it was intense. But I got over it.''

Rita turned to her family during her crisis and they helped the blonde beauty to rediscover the joy of life.

She told #legend: ''I spent time with my family. I went home, went back to scratch and I ate what I wanted. I just enjoyed myself.''

Rita released her debut album 'Ora' in August 2012 - but the chart-topping singer's subsequent efforts to make her second album have been delayed by a dispute with her former record label, Roc Nation.

But, speaking earlier this year, Rita revealed she was ''desperate'' to showcase her new music.

She shared: ''It's very real - real instruments, believable lyrics. I've not only grown as an individual but as a woman. People are going to see that.''

Rita said, too, that her decision to switch record labels has afforded her more creative freedom.

Asked what fans can expect from her new record, she previously explained: ''It's just everything from my personal life to what I couldn't do due to previous situations and now being free. I've never been freer than I am right now.

''It's about everything from being a refugee, from flying in from Kosovo and living in London.''