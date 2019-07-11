Pop star Rita Ora admitted she really misses performing in London as she played at Amazon's Prime Day Party in the UK capital on Wednesday night (10.07.19).
Rita Ora performed at Amazon's Prime Day Party on Wednesday night (10.07.19) and told the crowd that she was loving being back in London after jetting off ''all over the place'' for her tour.
Fresh from her first ever headline arena tour, the 28-year-old singer took to the stage at the special event held at the Village Underground in Shoreditch and she admitted on stage that she really misses performing in the city as it's ''the best'' and she fears she ''takes it for granted''.
Rita - who grew up in the UK capital - said: ''I really miss performing in London. It's so mad because I've been doing like festivals all over the place and you really do take this city for granted once you miss it. And I just love being here so much because London's the best, also I get to sleep in my own bed, so yeah!''
Rita, 28, performed hit tracks from her acclaimed second album Phoenix' and also her latest single 'Ritual', which she recorded with her ''crew'' Tiesto and Jonas Blue and she hailed the track as an upbeat ''summer jam'' which makes her feel ''really euphoric''.
She said: ''This next song is a brand new one, I did it with my crew, Tiesto and Jonas Blue, and this song for me is it makes me feel really euphoric. It just makes you feel really good it's a summer jam it just makes you wanna dance it's a dance number so have a good time with this one.''
Rita was joined at Amazon's Prime Day Party by Ray BLK who wowed the crowd with tracks such as 'Run Run' and 'My Hood'.
There were a number of famous faces in the audience, including Laura Whitmore, Dani Dyer, Talia Storm, Roxy Horner and more.
The intimate gig took place for 500 fans ahead of Amazon's longest ever Prime Day sale (Amazon.co.uk/PrimeDay) which takes place on July 15 and July 16.
It's time for a riot grrrl revolution.
How are the world's biggest superstars changing?
Who inspired Royse?
Graham J tells all about his experience with the Jazz Journal.
An interview with Nick Wilson.
They say that marriage can sometimes destroy a couple's sexual chemistry - but that is...
When Ana and Christian had their first fateful meeting, neither party knew much about the...
Slick direction and meaty performances may be enough for some viewers, but this boxing drama's...
The life of a boxer has never been easy, but for heavyweight champion, Billy Hope...
After all the hype, it's impossible not to expect steam from this adaptation of E.L....
When reserved college girl Anastasia Steele meets mysterious businessman Christian Grey for an interview, she...
Sometimes, a single favour to a friend can end up changing you entirely. When a...
Budding journalist and college student Anastasia Steele has never been the adventurous type in any...
Anastasia Steele is a shy college student who is forced to interview an enigmatic entrepreneur...
When young college student Anastasia Steele meets a mysterious wealthy businessman named Christian Grey, she...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...