Stars including Camila Cabello, Rita Ora and Dua Lipa have shown their support for the #MeToo movement by holding white roses on the BRIT Awards red carpet.

Rita and Dua joined the likes of Camila Cabello, Ellie Goulding, former Girls Aloud singers Cheryl, Nicola Roberts and Nadine Coyle and Emma Bunton, and the show's host Jack Whitehall in showing solidarity for the movement - which encourages people to come forward with sexual harassment allegations - whilst on the red carpet for the glitzy award ceremony in London on Wednesday (21.02.18).

'Your Song' hitmaker Rita, 27, dazzled in a flowing white gown which was completed by a tiered train and plenty of jewels in the form of bracelets, earrings, and a necklace. Her look was completed with the single white rose, which she carried on the red carpet in a direct nod to the #MeToo movement.

Dua - who has been nominated for a record-breaking five gongs at the ceremony - opted for a dress which was just as eye-catching, as she stunned in a dramatic tulle pink gown, completed one again by a single white rose.

Holly Willoughby, Myleene Klass, band of sisters Haim, Anne-Marie, and The Vamps also rocked white roses on the red carpet, whilst other stars including Hailey Baldwin and Troye Sivan opted for simple but effective white rose pins which they attached to their outfits.

Meanwhile, singer Paloma Faith carried multiple white roses with her as she made her entrance in a long sparkling silver number, and was spotted giving one flower to rock band Royal Blood, as she bemoaned the fact that many male attendees had not brought their own.

She told BBC News: ''The only thing I'm upset about tonight is not more men carrying white roses. I think they should have. I put a white rose on one of [Royal Blood], which I think is really important. Because I think men should support.

''What I think is really important is that we're speaking across the board for women because I have never met a woman who hasn't experienced it in any profession.''

Ed Sheeran, meanwhile, pinned the flower to his simple black suit.

He said: ''I think it should have happened sooner, but I'm glad it is happening. It's nice that people are aware of it now.''