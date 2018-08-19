Rio Ferdinand's children are begging Kate Wright to get pregnant.

The 27-year-old reality TV star has become close to her boyfriend's kids Lorenz, 11, Tate, nine, and Tia, seven, and the youngsters have told her that they would love for her to have a baby with their dad.

Kate told the Mail on Sunday's You magazine: ''The kids would like a little brother or sister; they say 'I dreamt that you were pregnant.'

''But right now we're just happy with our little unit.''

Rio's wife Rebecca Ellison was just 34 when she died from breast cancer in May 2015 and he started dating Kate in 2017.

The former 'The Only Way Is Essex' star said: ''Rio and I just clicked. I knew about the children and what had happened but at first I didn't give it much thought. When you meet someone you're just enjoying the moment, not thinking about how serious things might become.

'''I fell in love with Rio, then I met the kids and fell in love with them. I realised, 'Wow, my life is going to change.' I couldn't be part of his life and not part of theirs. I knew it would be a challenge, but if you love someone you go with it and deal with the difficult stuff.''

And Kate is hugely impressed with how former footballer Rio, 39, has coped as a single dad since Rebecca's death.

She said: ''The way Rio's coped and brought up his children is amazing. Without Rebecca being there, he had to take on a softer role. His children need to see love, and if you're a hard man you can't show that.''