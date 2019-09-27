Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright will reportedly marry at a luxury resort in Turkey this weekend.
The 40-year-old former footballer is expected to tie the knot with the 28-year-old beauty some time over the next few days after jetting out to a £4,000-a-night resort in Turkey with their loved ones.
However, the couple - who got engaged last November - are keen to keep their big day private so will be taking measures to ensure guests don't share pictures on social media.
A source told The Sun newspaper: ''All their family and friends are already there. Phones have been taken from everyone -- nobody has one.''
Kate previously admitted she feels ''very lucky'' to be marrying Rio - who lost his ex-wife Rebecca Ellison in 2015 to breast cancer when she was just 34 - and can't wait to walk down the aisle.
She said: ''I hoped I'd get married at some stage, so obviously I'm very happy and excited about that.
''It hasn't panned out exactly how I imagined when I was a kid. Like most young girls I had the typical fairy tale in mind, but this is my own fairy tale. I can't complain at all. I feel very lucky.''
The former 'TOWIE' star has a ''very equal'' partnership with Rio, and the pair were sharing the planning of their nuptials.
Kate - who has been stepmother to the former sportsman's three children since they embarked on their relationship - said: ''Rio and I are very equal. We share control on everything we do in life. We always bounce ideas off each other. I will do more of the organising, but he will have a say. I'll let my friends take the reins on the hen do a little bit. I'm sure there will be a few surprises.''
