Sir Ringo Starr, The Cure, Sigrid and NENEH CHERRY have designed Glastonbury badges to raise awareness for WaterAid.

The Beatles legend and long-time supporter of the non-governmental organisation - which provides clean water and sanitation to communities around the world - Robert Smith of The Cure, Norwegian pop star Sigrid and Swedish singer/songwriter Neneh have created their own designs for the pins, which will be free to festival-goers who visit one of the WaterAid's 37 water kiosks at the Worthy Farm festival between June 26 and June 30.

The aim is to make people aware of WaterAid's Access Denied campaign, which calls for everyone to have access to clean water and decent toilets by 2030.

Starr, whose design features the words ''Peace Love and Water'', said: ''I have always supported WaterAid because I believe everyone on this planet has a right to have clean water.

''They asked me to create a special badge for Glastonbury Festival and you can get it and show your support for their great work when you visit WaterAid's water kiosks at the festival. Peace and love, Ringo.''

The Cure, who headline the Sunday night, commented: ''Without water there wouldn't be life. Everyone should have this basic human right, but millions have their access denied because of who they are or where they live.

''So if you're going to Glastonbury Festival this summer, head down to the WaterAid water kiosks to refill your bottles while also helping make a noise about this injustice and supporting the charity's work to change lives for good.''

'Sucker Punch' hitmaker Sigrid, who will perform on the Other Stage on the Saturday, said: ''It is truly horrifying and crazy that people still don't have clean water in 2019.

''Millions have to walk miles each day to collect water that's not even clean, affecting the lives of young people in particular and limiting their future potential. WaterAid is working towards a world where everyone has access to this basic human right, and I'm proud to be supporting their Access Denied campaign at Glastonbury this summer.''

And Neneh, who this year plays the West Holts Stage on Saturday, added: ''It is completely unacceptable that around the world, millions of families are living without clean water, impacting on their health, their education, their futures.

''When I heard that WaterAid's Access Denied campaign aims to bring everyone clean water by 2030, I knew I had to get involved to help make a difference.''

The musicians each teamed up with visual artist David Shrigley to create the badges, which feature Glastonbury Tor under a full moon, surrounded by a rainbow.

On the back of the accessories is the website link, watera.id/access, to enter a prize draw to win a pair of tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2020.