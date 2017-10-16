Ringo Starr is scouring old session tapes to see if he can find any ''important'' material.

The Beatles legend recently recorded a new version of his 1972 hit 'Back Off Boogaloo' after discovering old tapes, and has admitted he has been re-listening to the music to see if there are any other hidden gems out there.

When asked if there might be more from where 'Back Off Boogaloo' came from, he replied: ''You never know.

''We just got lucky with that one. I'm going through a lot of tape and we're looking to see if anything else is on them. So far, we haven't found anything as important as that, but I might find something else on there.''

The 77-year-old star admitted he will miss his late, great pal Tom Petty - who passed away earlier this month at the age of 66 - but was glad he got to known him better through the 'Free Fallin'' hitmaker's work with Ringo's late bandmate George Harrison in Traveling Wilburys.

He said: ''I'll miss Tom. Tom was a good friend. I played with Tom, Tom Played with me. I got to know him over the years, really got to know him when he was in the Wilburys because of George.

''All through my career we've lost really great friends, and people who aren't my friends, but were great musicians and writers. In our business we've lost them very young as well. But overall there's still a lot of us out there doing what we do.''

Ringo - who appeared in Tom's 'I Won't Back Down' video in 1989 - felt as though he did when he'd heard Elvis Presley had died when he was told the tragic news about Tom.

He added to Billboard: ''It was a shock. When you first hear it, it's like, 'What...?!' Like when I heard Elvis was dead; It's like, 'What?!' It has to sink in. It was very sad. That's all I can say, really. God Bless him and his family.''