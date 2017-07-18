Ringo Starr is still living his dream.

The 77-year-old former Beatle had admitted that while he might not always be as ''happy-go-lucky'' as some people might assume, he continues to love making and performing his own music.

He shared: ''I love joy. I love the light. I'm still doing what was my dream at 13, and that's playing. I think that helps. I promise you this, though - I'm not this happy-go-lucky every day.

''But overall, my general demeanour is peace and love and joy.''

Ringo is poised to release his new solo album 'Give More Love' in September and the cultural icon has given an insight into how he writes new music.

Speaking to Billboard, he said: ''What usually happens is with the writers I write with, one of us will have a line.

''I usually have a whole list of lines, and then we sort of just think what we're gonna do.

''The best [new track] to talk about is 'So Wrong for So Long.' Somebody said that to me in 2008, and I just thought, 'that's a great line,' and finally turned it into a record, into a track.''

Recently, Ringo has been working with former Eurythmics guitarist Dave Stewart on his new music.

But he admitted that regardless of who he's collaborating with, he always tries to direct the tunes towards a feeling of ''peace and love''.

Reflecting on the collaboration process, he explained: ''What usually happens is - it doesn't matter what people are doing. I direct it to the place I want it to be. Which is usually peace and love.''