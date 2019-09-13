The Beatles surviving members Sir Ringo Starr and Sir Paul McCartney have reunited to cover a John Lennon song which incorporates one of George Harrison's compositions.
The Beatles drummer has announced details of his 20th studio album 'What's My Name' which will see him collaborate with the 'Hey Jude' hitmaker on a Lennon track called 'Grow Old With Me', and the inspiration came after a conversation with record producer Jack Douglas.
Ringo revealed: ''Jack asked if I ever heard The Bermuda Tapes, John's demos from that time...And I had never heard all this. The idea that John was talking about me in that time before he died, well, I'm an emotional person. And I just loved this song.
''I sang it the best that I could. I do well up when I think of John this deeply. And I've done my best. We've done our best.
''The other good thing is that I really wanted Paul to play on it, and he said yes. Paul came over and he played bass and sings a little bit on this with me. So John's on it in a way. I'm on it and Paul's on it.
''It's not a publicity stunt. This is just what I wanted. And the strings that Jack arranged for this track, if you really listen, they do one line from 'Here Comes The Sun' [written by George Harrison]. So in a way, it's the four of us.''
Meanwhile, the 79-year-old music legend admitted he still ind his career ''a thrill'' because he's living out his teenage dream.
He added: ''When I was a teenager, my mom always said, 'Son, you're at your happiest when you're playing.' And it's still true to this day. I'm blessed.
''I had a dream back when I was thirteen, and just last night I played with all my friends at the Greek, and I've been putting together All-Starr bands for 30 years. And it's still a thrill.''
'What's My Name' was recorded at Ringo's Roccabell West home, and he revealed he is much more comfortable working in a relaxed environment where he can still be close to wife Barbara.
He said: ''I don't want to be in an old-fashioned recording studio anymore, really. I've had enough of the big glass wall and the separation.
''We are all together in here, whoever I invite over. This is the smallest club in town. And I love it, being at home, being able to say hi to Barb, it's just been good for me and the music.''
