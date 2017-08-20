Riley Keough admits that being part of the famous Presley dynasty has helped her career.

The 28-year-old actress - whose grandfather is Elvis Presley - insists that she is extremely lucky to come from a well-known family because it helped her land a Hollywood agent immediately.

She said: ''It's been a huge help. I'm very privileged. Like the normal story of moving to LA and it takes you three years to find an agent? I got one in a week.''

However, Riley claims you have to be ''f****d up'' to become an actor.

She told The Observer Magazine: ''I thought you had to be super-confident to be an actor. But you don't. You just have to be super f****d up!''

And 'Logan Lucky' actress Riley honed her craft by acting in front of a mirror at home.

She said: ''That's like the first sign that your child is going to be an actor. Is she crying in front of the mirror? The second one is: is she emotionally unstable?''

Riley decided not to follow her mother Lisa Marie Presley, father Danny Keough or grandfather Elvis into the music industry and was inspired to become an actress by Nicole Kidman.

She said: ''I know people say like, 'Oh I saw 'Alfred Hitchcock', or 'Citizen Kane' but, for me, it was 'The Dangerous Lives of Altar Boys' with Emile Hirsch. And 'Moulin Rouge'. I was 12 and I was like, 'Wow, I want to be Nicole Kidman, she made me feel so sad!' I remember thinking how fulfilling it would be to do that, which is a big concept for a kid.''

Riley tied the knot with Ben Smith-Petersen, an Australian stuntman, in 2015 when she was just 25 and although the pair are madly in love, she is not sure if she wants to have children.

She said: ''My mom had me at 21, and her mom had her at 21, so I think 25 is old. Marriage is just something I wanted to experience in my lifetime, to be honest with you. But the older I get, the less urgent it feels to have a kid. Not to be too grim, but the world is in a weird place, so I'm kind of torn on whether to bring a child in, or to adopt. Like morally.''