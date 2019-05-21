Rihanna would be up for collaborating with Lady GaGa.

The 'Wild Thoughts' hitmaker is currently working on a reggae album - which will act as her long-awaited follow-up to 2016's 'ANTI' - and she has shot down rumours she has songs with the 'Million Reasons' singer and her former flame Drake on the new record.

However, she said she wouldn't be ''against'' teaming up with 'A Star Is Born' star.

Speaking in an interview with T, The New York Times Style Magazine, she replied: ''Maybe because she [Gaga] followed me on Instagram. It's not in the books right now, but I'm not against it.''

Rihanna dated 'God's Plan' hitmaker Drake on/off between 2009 and 2016, and the pair have released four songs together; 2016's 'Work' and 'Too Good', 2011's 'Take Care' and 2010's What's My Name'.

Asked whether he is featured on her new album and if the pair plan to hit the studio again in the future, she said: ''Not anytime soon, I don't see it happening. Not on this album, that's for sure.''

The 'California King Bed' singer also admitted that her new album is likely to be called 'R9' because her fans - who she nicknamed the Navy - have been persistently asking her ''when is R9 coming out''.

She said: ''So far it's just been R9, thanks to the Navy.

''I'm about to call it that probably, 'cause they have haunted me with this 'R9, R9, when is R9 coming out?' How will I accept another name after that's been burned into my skull?''

The Bajan star gave a friend's baby the ''first listen'' of her eagerly-awaited LP earlier this year.

The singer took to Instagram in March to to tease her followers with a picture of her close pal Jennifer Rosales' little boy Joshua sat on the mixing desk with ear defenders on.

Alongside the studio snap, Rihanna wrote: ''Thank you @jennnrosales and @the_aa for blessing my day a lil mo (sic).''

His mom Jennifer added: ''When tia @badgalriri gives you the first listen. #newmusic (sic)''