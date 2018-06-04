Rihanna will return to the dreadlocks hairstyle she sports in 'Ocean's 8', her hairstylist Yusef Williams has claimed.

The 'SOS' singer - who is from Barbados - portrays technical genius Nine Ball in the heist flick directed by Gary Ross, which is an all-female spin-off in the 'Ocean's' franchise.

Rihanna was spotted sporting the long rope-like hairstyle - which reached her butt - back in 2016 and now her hairstylist has revealed the look was created specifically for her role in the movie to represent her alter ego's Caribbean roots which match her own.

Speaking to Refinery29, Yusef said: ''We thought it would be strong. Her locks would maintain that tie to Africa. She'd keep her accent. She wasn't just going to be some American girl in this movie. Nine Ball is still a Caribbean girl that just happens to be in America ... The one thing she probably cared about the most was her hair. When people have locs, it's kind of like their crown. It's their pride and joy. It's like a flower ... you gotta nourish it and watch it grow. Hair played a really big part in who Nine Ball came to be.''

Although it took Yusef and his team several hours to put in the dreads and a lot of aftercare to soften the strands, he believes that Rihanna will sport the style again for fun because it suited her so much.

He said: ''Rihanna channelled her inner Lauryn Hill and those other dreadlocked girls from back in that day who kind of just did their thing. You know she's from Barbados - she knows what to do with dreadlocks. It probably was the easiest style she's ever had, since she got to be free and cool and see herself differently. She's a huge pop star, and then we kind of stripped her down and gave her locs that we didn't make super, super pretty. She made them glamorous when she wanted, and then super casual when she wanted. I thought it was cool to see her locs own the night whenever she went out. You will be seeing her with locs again, for sure. I don't know when, but it will happen.''