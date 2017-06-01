Rihanna has announced she will launch her Fenty Beauty by Rihanna collection this year.

The 29-year-old singer and entrepreneur has taken to social media to reveal she will be unveiling her own make-up line in the Autumn of this year, and the 'Work' hitmaker has hailed her upcoming creations as the ''new generation of beauty''.

The Barbados-born star posted a picture of her brand, alongside the release date for her new capsule on her Instagram account, which she captioned: ''You ready? @fentybeauty

new generation of beauty... coming this FALL! (sic).''

And the musician has urged her fans and customers to sign up to her website to keep updated about her new range.

A second post read: ''head over to FENTYBEAUTY.com and send me your email address to join the @fentybeauty family!! (sic).''

However, this is not the first time Rihanna has forged her way into the cosmetics industry as earlier this year she launched her third fragrance from the RiRi Collection titled Kiss, which follows the success of her previous perfumes RiRi and Crush.

And Rihanna has revealed her niece Majesty helped her to refine her latest scent by picking the colour of the liquid and the shape of the bottle.

Rihanna previously posted a video of her relative and three versions of the fragrance on her Instagram account, which saw her ask Majesty for her advice and to choose her favourite packaging out of the selection.

Speaking in the clip, Rihanna said: ''Which one you like baby? Which bottle? Maj, which one you like? Which one you like? Tell me, which one?''

To which Majesty pointed at a bottle with blue liquid in, and led her to gain the title of Rihanna's executive.

She said: ''Yah! This one it is. Just like that, my new executive.''

The vocalist has also recently launched jelly sliders in black, blue and pink as part of her Spring/ Summer 2017 collection under her Fenty x Puma label.

Rihanna - who was announced as the creative director and global brand ambassador for PUMA in December 2014 - shared on her photo-sharing site earlier this week: ''#FENTYxPUMA

#JELLYslides

Spring/Summer '17 (sic).''