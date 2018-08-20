Rihanna flew to Barbados over the weekend to be a bridesmaid at her best friend's wedding.
The 'Stay' hitmaker flew into her native country Barbados just 24 hours before the big day so that she could accompany her long-time pal Sonita Alexander down the aisle and watch her tie the knot with her partner Raymond Walker.
The 30-year-old singer was one of the six bridesmaids - who were all dressed blue floor-length gowns and silver drop earrings - chosen by Sonita to walk in front of her as she made her way down the aisle towards her new husband.
According to photo obtained by the Mail Online, the brunette beauty was spotted throwing her arms up in the air and cheering as they were pronounced husband and wife.
However, Rihanna couldn't stay to celebrate for long because she had to leave on Sunday (19.08.18) afternoon in order to make the MTV VMA Awards, which she's been nominated for Best Collaboration and Best Editing, in New York on Monday (20.08.18).
It's a busy time for the 'Only Girl' singer as it's believed she's also working on two new albums as she was disappointed with how her last LP, 'Anti' performed, and is planning to storm the charts with a double-disc record of sizzling tracks.
A source said at the time: ''Rihanna wasn't happy with how her last album performed - even though she loved how it turned out, she knows she needs a new project full of smash hits to avoid two back-to-back flops.
''She's currently recording two albums - one full of chart-friendly songs, and another made up of moody and experimental tracks - and is considering releasing a double disc if she feels the songs won't mesh well on the same album.''
'Anti' was released in 2016 and was placed at number 32 in the UK in the end of year charts and five in the 2016 US Billboard 200.
