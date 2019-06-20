Rihanna intends to open a chain of permanent Fenty stores and she wants them to be a cross ''between a spa and a nightclub''.
The 31-year-old R&B superstar - whose real name is Robyn Fenty - has launched her own luxury fashion line with French luxury conglomerate LVMH (Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton) under her own name has just opened a second temporary pop-up shop in New York City showcasing and selling her range.
Rihanna has now revealed that she has her own unconventional ''dreams'' for a chain of brick-and-mortar locations which will totally re-invent what a store can be.
Speaking to W magazine, she said: ''I have dreams for a store. It's going to be between a spa and a nightclub. I'm not sure how I'm going to work it out. But there'll be clothes in between.''
Rihanna had complete creative control over the range and she ensured that all the pieces will work for a ''curvy'' body like her own.
She said: ''We have our fit models, which is the standard size from factories, you just get your samples made in one size. But then, I want to see it on my body, I want to see it on a curvy girl with thighs and a little bit of booty and hips. And now I have boobs that I never had before ... you know, I don't even know how to sleep sometimes, it's challenging, so imagine getting dressed.''
The 'Work' hitmaker - whose collection also includes footwear and accessories, such as sunglasses and jewellery - hopes that any woman will feel ''confident'' in her garments.
She told E! News: ''It's all of these things I take into consideration because I want women to feel confident in my stuff.
''Whether it's through fashion, lingerie, music, makeup ... we try to get everybody involved and included in our brand.''
