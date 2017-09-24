Rihanna wants to marry Victoria Beckham.

The 'Work' hitmaker - who is dating billionaire Hassan Jameel and previously romanced Chris Brown and Drake - is a big soccer fan and while she admires the skills of Cristiano Ronaldo, she could also see the personal benefits of being retired sportsman David Beckham, who has four children with the former Spice Girls singe.

Asked by Wyclef Jean if she could be any soccer player in the world, who would she be, she replied: ''Cristiano Ronaldo. But then again, Beckham did marry Posh Spice.''

The 29-year-old singer loves women's shoulders.

She said: ''Well, my favourite body parts on pretty much any woman are the collarbone and shoulders.''

Rihanna admitted she has always been a ''dreamer'' who wanted to grow up and sing, but there were also many other professions she considered.

She told Britain's ELLE magazine: ''I've always been a dreamer... Or, let's just say I kept my options open.

''In my heart, I knew singing was gonna be in my future but I considered psychology, banking, hairdressing, teaching, acting, modelling, aviation and philanthropy.

''I just didn't know I'd pretty much be doing all these things eventually.''

The 'Umbrella' singer is making the most of her assets before she gets older and her body changes.

Asked what gave her the courage to wear her iconic CFDA Awards sheer Adam Selman dress in 2014, she said: I took advantage of my t***ies before they go south. I saw my window, and I took it.''

And when it comes to beauty, the 'Diamonds' singer's ''secret weapon'' is lipstick - even though it has always got her into trouble.

She said: ''Lipstick always got me in trouble. Whether it was at home as a kid, or my early teenage years in my career, I always had the urge to wear it. So I broke all those rules. Now lipstick is like my li'l secret weapon!''