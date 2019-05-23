Rihanna wanted her Fenty luxury fashion line to make women feel ''confident''.

The 31-year-old R&B superstar - whose real name is Robyn Fenty - has teamed up with conglomerate LVMH (Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton) to launch a new fashion brand under her name, and the star unveiled the much-anticipated collection at a pop-up store in Paris, revealing that she wanted to create ''strong silhouettes'' for women across the world.

Speaking to British Vogue at the Fenty pop-up store, Rihanna said: ''I often walk into stores and I'm like, 'I love this, but I wish it was more like that, or in a different colour or in a different fabric' - and now I get to do it. I love strong silhouettes, and for women to look confident, that's what I want to achieve with this collection.''

Rihanna - who took two years to create her upcoming collection - credited her mother Monica for helping to shape her style.

The 'Work' hitmaker said: ''I always had a love of fashion and style. I loved everything my mum wore, from her make-up to her clothing.

[My mum's style] was bad ass. She wore a lot of oversized stuff but still very feminine, I just wanted to be her.''

And Rihanna - whose collection will include ready-to-wear and accessories, including shoes, sunglasses and jewellery - wanted to make sure her line was ''diverse'' because it reflects her own day-to-day style.

She added: ''There is huge diversity in the collection, which you will see as the new pieces come out, because that's my style.

''I'm all over the place, in sweats one day and a dress the next. I like to wear men's clothes, I don't like to say, 'It's a man's thing or a woman's thing.' I hope men and women just wear it because they love it.''

The first instalment of her collection goes on sale on Fenty.com on May 29, 2019, with the next items following at the end of June.