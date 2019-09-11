Rihanna wants women to feel their ''sexiest'' in her clothes.

The 'Work' hitmaker hopes her new Fenty line will help consumers to feel their ''most'' in all respects when they wear the garments.

She told i-D magazine: ''The most important message is that this a line designed by a woman for women.

''It's for women to feel their sexiest, their boldest, their most feminine, their most masculine, their most, period.''

She said: ''I'm a curvy girl, and if I can't wear it myself, it's not going to work.

''I need to see how it looks on my hips, on my thighs, on my stomach - does it look good on me or only on a fit model? It's important.''

Rihanna has adopted a direct-to-consumer capsule approach to Fenty because she doesn't want to ''tease'' fans with previews of the clothes months before they go on sale.

She said: ''There is no six-month wait, you get it when you see it. There's no tease. You see it, love it, and want it and that's because I'm like that, I want things right away.''

The 31-year-old singer is involved in every aspect of her clothing business.

Jaheel Weaver, her junior creative director, said: ''She picks every single fabric, she picks every colour variation, every detail.''

Another of the brand's designers, Matthew Adams Dolan, added: ''A lot of people would think of her being quite hands-off. In reality, she is very attached and involved in every single decision.''

The 'Diamonds' hitmaker has made all her team feel like they are part of a ''family''.

Matthew said: ''It's about a relationship. That is one of the things that sets her apart, the idea of family.''

Rihanna added: ''We can create and understand each other implicitly -- sometimes we don't even have to speak, we just know what feels right.

''We love the energy of the youth and that is something we are creatively focused on within each release.''