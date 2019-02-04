Pop star Rihanna has come out in support of Colin Kaepernick amid the row over the take-a-knee movement.
Rihanna voiced her support for Colin Kaepernick during the Super Bowl on Sunday (03.02.19).
The 30-year-old pop star previously rejected the chance to headline this year's Super Bowl halftime show amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Kaepernick's take-a-knee movement, which protests against racial inequality in the US.
On the day of the game, Rihanna poked fun at a passenger on-board a flight she was travelling on, as he asked whether he'd be able to watch the showpiece sporting occasion from his seat.
The Bajan star called the passenger a ''weirdo'' and on her Instagram Stories, she was seen making various facial expressions to show that she was unimpressed by his request.
Hours later, Rihanna reiterated her support for Kaepernick - a former NFL player - by sharing an illustrated drawing of the sportsman.
The caption read: ''For those of you who thought I was watchin the Super Bowl... we beefin (sic)''
In the end, this year's Super Bowl halftime show was played by Maroon 5, who were joined on stage at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, by Travis Scott and OutKast rapper Big Boi.
The band were widely criticised for agreeing to play the gig, but frontman Adam Levine recently defended the decision, saying that he gave the issue serious consideration before he committed to playing the halftime show.
The singer - who is married to model Behati Prinsloo - said: ''No one thought about it more than I did.
''No one put more thought and love into this than I did. I spoke to many people, most importantly though, I silenced all the noise and listened to myself, and made my decision about how I felt.''
