Rihanna has released a Valentine's Day-themed capsule of socks.

The Bajan beauty is best known for her chart-topping hits, but has recently turned her attention to her ambitions in the fashion world, collaborating with Stance for her new Cold Hearted collection.

The new range, which Rihanna has teased on her Twitter account, features three pairs of bejeweled calf-length socks, which are being sold for as much as $125.

Prior to releasing the socks, Rihanna wrote on the micro-blogging website: ''Happy Valentine's ladies. My newest collab with @stance drops tonight! Get the #ColdHearted collection at Midnight PST on http://ri-hanna.io/stancech #rihannaxstance (sic)''

In 2017, Rihanna admitted her passion for looking good could be traced back to her school days, when she used to frequently experiment with her uniform.

The 29-year-old star would have loved to be recognised as ''the best dressed'' during her younger years, but she thinks when she was at school her style ''wasn't there yet''.

Speaking about her previous style choices at the launch of her school-friendly Fenty U collection, she said: ''I think I'd want best dressed, but I wasn't there yet in terms of style. In high school, I stayed to myself. I was a loner.''

The 'Work' hitmaker doesn't think her fashion sense was as well developed when she was a teenager as it is now.

But she still used to try to put her personal touch on her school attire.

Rihanna explained: ''You would try to express yourself any way you could. [I'd] push it with an earring. You're not allowed to wear huge earrings. I would try to push it with my hair with extensions and a little colour.

''It was not the cutest belt - it was in Barbados colours, blue and yellow stripes - [but] you could [define] your waist. Girls would constantly be adjusting their belt all day long!

''[And] my hem. I would take it up little by little so no one would notice.''