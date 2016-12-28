Rihanna has unfollowed Jennifer Lopez on Instagram.

Amid reports that Jennifer, 47, has recently started dating Rihanna's ex Drake, 30, the singer has stopped following Jennifer on the social media site.

A source recently told The Sun: ''Jen and Drake have tried to keep their romance under wraps by suggesting they are just working together, but the truth is they are an item.

''They have been seeing each other for a number of weeks and her friends are saying she is already smitten.

''People in Rihanna's circle are saying she is very unhappy about the whole thing. Only a few months ago she and Drake were still together. Jen is one of her friends in the industry which made her all the more surprised.''

Both Jennifer and the hip-hop star are single after Drake and Rihanna ended their on-off romance in October.

And Jennifer - who has six-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony - called off her relationship with 29-year-old backing dancer, Casper Smart earlier this year, after four years together.

Jennifer and Drake are said to be ''smitten'' with one another and are not ''bothered'' by their 17-year age gap.

''The age gap doesn't bother them.

''They have fun together and that's all that matters.''