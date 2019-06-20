Rihanna has admitted to trolling her fans with her 'No More Music' Fenty t-shirts.

The 31-year-old singer has been keeping fans waiting for her ninth studio album since the release of 'Anti' in 2016, and recently admitted she doesn't know when it will be released.

And on Tuesday (18.06.19), the 'Work' hitmaker unveiled the brand new design at a Fenty pop-up at The Webster in Soho, New York, which is available to purchase now.

Many of her fans - who are known as The Navy - have told her on social media that they want more songs over new beauty products.

Asked if the $230 tops are an intentional troll, Rihanna told W magazine: ''It's [hit the Internet] and it's full-on trolls.

''Please let my fans know that I'm trolling them.

''You have to get it because it's a souvenir. That's the closest you'll get to music before the album.''

When asked how much longer fans would have to wait, R&B pop star admitted recently: ''I wish I knew. I have blocked off a solid period of time for the studio next month.''

The 'Ocean's 8' actress said it ''sucks'' that she can't just put her new music out into the world, but insisted she doesn't want to ''rush'' the material.

She added: ''It really does suck that it can't just come out, because I'm working on a really fun one right now. I'm really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it's complete. It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out. I've gotten to the point where I'm like, ''Even if I don't have the time to shoot videos, I'm going to put an album out.'''

Rihanna also admitted her business empire is partly to blame for the lengthy time between records now, as she's having to divide her energy between her music career, as well as her fashion and beauty lines.

She explained: ''It's the reason why an album isn't being spat out like it used to. I used to be in the studio, only the studio, for three months straight, and an album would come out. Now, it's like a carousel. I do fashion one day, lingerie the next, beauty the next, then music the next. It's like having a bunch of kids and you need to take care of them all.''