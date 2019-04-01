Rihanna took ''over two years'' to create the formula for Fenty Beauty's first ever bronzer.

The 31-year-old R&B superstar has announced the launch of her much-anticipated Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer on Instagram, which is available in eight different shades to celebrate ''all skin tones'', and the 'Work' hitmaker made sure she took her time to ensure the product was right.

Fenty Beauty wrote on social media: ''Bronzer isn't one shade fits all! It took @badgalriri over 2 years to develop the perfect bronzer that brings out the right pigments for a natural warmth and glow on all skin tones! #SUNSTALKRBRONZER comes in 8 shades of a smooth soft-matte powder formula that adds instant warmth for the fairest to the deepest. Find your shade when we drop on April 5th at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @harveynichols, and #SephorainJCP! (sic)''

The eight bronzers, which are named Bajan Gyal, Coco Naughty, Caramel Cutie, I$land Ting, Inda Sun, Mocha Mami, Private Island, and Shady Biz, will be arriving alongside two new brushes, the Cheek-Hugging Bronzer Brush and the Sculpting Bronzer Brush for targeted contour application.

This news comes as Rihanna released 50 different shades of her Pro Filt'r concealer earlier this year to match her line of foundations and keep her inclusive range pushing the boundaries of beauty and fit for all skin tones.

Fenty Beauty's Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer [$30] will be available from April 5 at Sephora, Sephora.com, Sephora in JCPenney and fentybeauty.com