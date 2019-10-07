Rihanna is set to release a ''visual autobiography'', which will feature 1,000 images, spanning across 504 pages, from throughout her life.
The 'Work' hitmaker is planning to release the book - which will be titled 'Rihanna' - later this month, when fans will be able to get their hands on more than 1,000 images, spanning across 504 pages.
Some of the pictures have never been seen before, and the photographs will document Rihanna's life, from pre-fame to present day.
The book's publisher Phaidon said in a statement: ''From her childhood in Barbados to her worldwide tours, from quintessential fashion moments to private time with friends and family, the book showcases intimate photographs of her life as a musician, performer, designer, and entrepreneur.''
The Fenty Beauty founder has been working on the tome for ''over five years'', and can't wait to share her photograph collection with her fans.
In her own statement, she said: ''I am so excited to share this collection of incredible images. We've been working on the book for over five years and I'm really happy to be able to finally share it with everybody.''
Rihanna will release the large-format edition of the book, which weighs 15 pounds, on October 24.
Meanwhile, the 31-year-old singer, actress, and entrepreneur recently said she loves ''competing'' with men and overcoming stereotypes as a woman in business.
She said: ''Overcoming stereotypes as a woman in the entrepreneurship industry, it's an industry that's usually looked at as a man's industry. It's a man's world, so you have to work twice as hard to prove yourself and to get half as much but it doesn't stop my fight. I love competing with men. I love that challenge, I enjoy it and I thrive on it. A lot of times people see it as a man's world ... But our strength as women, we have the power to overcome anything.''
