Rihanna is bringing her Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection back to New York Fashion Week.

The 'Where Have You Been' hitmaker has decided to head back to the US city after two years of showcasing her new designs at Paris Fashion Week.

Puma said in a statement: ''After two successful seasons showing during Paris Fashion Week, Rihanna has decided to return to New York and show her Fenty Puma by Rihanna spring 2018 collection during NYFW, making this the first time she will present during September NYFW.''

It is not known when or where the show will take place as of yet but it is no doubt going to be a stunning venue if any of her previous shows are to go by. The first collection was shown off at 23 Wall Street with the following two for Spring and Fall 2017 in Paris' Hôtel Salomon de Rothschild and Bibliothèque Nationale de France respectively.

Meanwhile, Rihanna is adding another string to her bow after she recently announced she will launch her Fenty Beauty by Rihanna collection this year.

Posting a picture of her brand, alongside the release date for her new capsule on her Instagram account, she captioned it: ''You ready? @fentybeauty ... new generation of beauty... coming this FALL! ...

''head over to FENTYBEAUTY.com and send me your email address to join the @fentybeauty family!! (sic).''

And the 'Work' hitmaker admits she has ''never'' been more in love with a fashion range than she was with her most recent Fenty x Puma collection.

She said: ''I have never been in love with a collection more than this one ... It's a lot of simple things and then a lot of colour, more exaggerated pieces that combine really well together. And that's my favourite thing to do.''