Rihanna is working on an upcoming range of lingerie and has teased a first look at the products on her Instagram.
Rihanna teases a first look at her lingerie line.
The 30-year-old singer confirmed her plans to release a lingerie line under the name Savage x Fenty - with the name paying tribute to lyrics from her previous songs, as well as her real name, Robyn Fenty - after WWD reported the first news of the superstar signing a deal with the online fashion subscription retailer TechStyle in March.
Posting a teaser clip of models appearing to wear the upcoming range on the Savage x Fenty Instagram - which already has thousands of excited followers - she said: ''Sis said we bout to light this up! U ready for #SAVAGEXFENTYlingerie? Sign up at SAVAGEX.com [sic]''
Rihanna made a mark on the beauty industry after the launch of her sell-out Fenty Beauty range last year which won over millions of fans due to its diverse range of products to flatter all skin tones, and earlier this year it was reported that a fashion collaboration between TechStyle - formerly known as JustFab - and the 'We Found Love' hitmaker - who previously designed underwear for Emporio Armani and shoes for Puma - has been in the works for over a year, with samples already being produced.
Fans can keep up-to-date on when Rihanna's product will drop by signing up for email alerts on SAVAGEX.com.
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Captain Smek is the leader of a group of aliens called Boov who are stranded...
Comedies don't get much more self-referential than this film, in which a bunch of old...
When actor James Franco threw a party for his fellow movie stars including the star-studded...
You'd have to go back to 1998's Armageddon to find another film that so adeptly...