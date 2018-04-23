Rihanna teases a first look at her lingerie line.

The 30-year-old singer confirmed her plans to release a lingerie line under the name Savage x Fenty - with the name paying tribute to lyrics from her previous songs, as well as her real name, Robyn Fenty - after WWD reported the first news of the superstar signing a deal with the online fashion subscription retailer TechStyle in March.

Posting a teaser clip of models appearing to wear the upcoming range on the Savage x Fenty Instagram - which already has thousands of excited followers - she said: ''Sis said we bout to light this up! U ready for #SAVAGEXFENTYlingerie? Sign up at SAVAGEX.com [sic]''

Rihanna made a mark on the beauty industry after the launch of her sell-out Fenty Beauty range last year which won over millions of fans due to its diverse range of products to flatter all skin tones, and earlier this year it was reported that a fashion collaboration between TechStyle - formerly known as JustFab - and the 'We Found Love' hitmaker - who previously designed underwear for Emporio Armani and shoes for Puma - has been in the works for over a year, with samples already being produced.

Fans can keep up-to-date on when Rihanna's product will drop by signing up for email alerts on SAVAGEX.com.