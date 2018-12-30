Pop star Rihanna has teased her fans about her new studio album with a cheeky Instagram video.
Rihanna has teased her fans about her new studio album on Instagram.
The pop icon - who last week confirmed that her long-awaited follow-up to 'Anti' will be released sometime in 2019 - has taken to social media to joke about the anticipation surrounding the album.
The singer posted a video to her Instagram Stories that featured her waving a wad of cash, smiling and blowing a kiss to the camera and wrote: '''Where the album?'''
''Me: sorry my connection poor. (sic)''
There is still no official word on when exactly in 2019 fans can expect Rihanna's ninth studio album to drop.
Kuk Harrell - who worked with the star on 'Anti', as well as co-writing her hit songs 'Umbrella' and 'Only Girl (In the World)' - recently responded to one of the 30-year-old singer's fans who asked for an update on Rihanna's new music.
During an Instagram Live, they asked him: ''How's R9?'', to which he replied: ''R9 is great. R9 is amazing. It's incredible, And that's all I'm going to say.''
Rihanna previously assured fans that she's working on new material.
And although it's not quite ready yet because she's been busy focusing on her lingerie line, her make-up collection and film work - including 'Ocean's 8' - Rihanna confirmed the new tracks will arrive in the near future.
Responding to a fan on Instagram who asked where her new music was, she replied: ''I know I know sis. I'm doing music. Simultaneously doing lingerie, makeup, film, amongst a couple other things that I enjoy.
''When the music is ready, you won't have to ask for it. But it's coming. Just not today sis. I'm hype too tho, it can't come soon enough. (sic)''
