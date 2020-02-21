Bajan beauty Rihanna has headed to Mexico to celebrate her 32nd birthday.
The 'FourFiveSeconds' hitmaker was joined by her loved ones on a tropical trip, and Rihanna - who turned 32 on Thursday (20.02.20) - was keen to embrace the local culture during her birthday celebrations.
A source told E! News: ''Rihanna is having a birthday celebration in Mexico. She invited her friends and family down to celebrate turning 32 with her.
''They had a dinner party on Wednesday night with dinner and dancing. Everyone was welcomed to the party with a line of mariachis performing and Tequila shots passed around.
''There were balloon arrangements, colourful flowers and Mexican decor both indoors and outdoors. They had a long outdoor table set up for dinner and the mariachis continued to perform.''
The insider also revealed that following the dinner, the group enjoyed a ''big dance party'' together.
The source said: ''They partied all night long with music, drinks, a birthday cake and cupcakes for Rihanna. She was in her element with the people she loves and having a great time.''
Rihanna recently split from her long-time boyfriend Hassan Jameel.
And the Bajan beauty admitted earlier this month that she was poised to spend Valentine's Day in the studio, working on her long-awaited new album.
Asked about her Valentine's Day plans, Rihanna - who has previously dated the likes of Drake and Chris Brown - shared: ''I'm going to be in the studio.
''I'm so excited actually. I can't say who I'm working with, but it's somebody I've been wanting to work with him for a long time.''
Under pressure, Rihanna then revealed the big-name music star she was planning to work with.
She said: ''Okay, I'll tell you. [It's] Pharrell.''
