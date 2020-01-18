Rihanna has been spotted with A$AP Rocky.

The 31-year-old singer was seen with the rapper backstage at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert in New York City on Friday night (17.01.20).

The duo were seen laughing together and have been subjected to romance rumours in the past, back in 2013, 2018 and again in December 2019.

Earlier this week, it was rumoured Rihanna has split from Hassan Jameel.

The 'Work' singer and the businessman, both 31, were first linked together in June 2017, but it has now been claimed that after almost three years of dating, they've decided to call time on their romance.

Rihanna had previously opened up on her romance with Hassan in June, when she was asked if she was in love with her beau, to which she replied: ''Of course ... Yeah, I'm dating. I'm actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it's going really well, so I'm happy. I'm definitely feeling a shift [since we started dating]. I'm growing up. There's things that I'm paying attention to that I've never paid attention to. Like supplements. And working out. And hearing about my bones.''

Rihanna was believed to be thinking about starting a family with Hassan, after she first admitted last year she would love to be a mother.

When quizzed on the subject, she replied: ''Without a doubt.''

And in a later interview, the 'We Found Love' singer was asked if she ever gets defensive when asked about motherhood.

She shared: ''A lot of woman get very defensive. It's our bodies, and of course it's our time, and it's not necessarily everyone's dream to be a mum ... but it's mine, so I'm fine.''