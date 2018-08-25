Rihanna is set to donate the proceeds from her latest make-up product to a charity that helps women and children in need.

The 30-year-old singer's Clara Lionel Foundation will partner with the Global Partnership for Education and the Campaign for Female Education in order to provide scholarships to girls in Malawi.

Speaking to Marie Claire magazine, Justine Lucas, the executive director of Rihanna's charity, explained: ''We hope that this collaboration allows the Fenty Beauty community to feel not only like they're part of the CLF journey but also that they can take action on issues they are passionate about.

''At the heart of our mission is the idea that everyone can play a part in creating a more just and equitable world by contributing in their own way.''

The singer is to donate the proceeds from each of her new highlighters to the foundation.

Rihanna has focused an ever-increasing amount of her attention on her fashion and beauty labels over recent years.

And the Bajan star previously insisted she's made a conscious effort to produce products for ''all body types''.

She added: ''That was very intentional when I first started, even back with River Island. With [Fenty x Puma], I have so much freedom. I want everybody in my crew to have something.

''You don't just design for yourself. You use your taste as the muse of everything. I like to play around with silhouettes. Trust me, I could always use a good fat-day outfit. I like to be comfortable.''

Rihanna is known globally for her sense of style, and she previously admitted she likes to take risks with her clothes.

She said: ''I enjoy new perspective. I get bored really easily, so I love when things can trigger an inspiration in my mind. Things I love the most are the things that I get jealous that I didn't think of or come up with myself.''