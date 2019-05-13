Rihanna is set to debut her high-fashion line later this month and she is ''ready for the world'' to see what she's created.
The 31-year-old R&B superstar has enjoyed significant success with her Fenty Beauty line, Puma collaboration and Savage x Fenty lingerie collection, and now Rihanna has announced that she will release a luxury fashion line and present her first collection, which will be branded Fenty, later this month in Paris, according to Business of Fashion.
And the 'Work' songstress - who is working with LVMH (Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton) to launch a luxury house under her name - revealed that designing the much-anticipated range has been an ''incredibly special moment'' for her.
Referring to LVMH Chairman and Chief Executive Bernard Arnault, Rihanna said in a statement: ''Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us. Mr Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits. I couldn't imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I'm ready for the world to see what we have built together.''
Rihanna's collection will include ready-to-wear and accessories, including shoes, sunglasses and jewellery.
LVMH - which already houses Fenty Beauty by Rihanna - is home to some of the world's most prestigious brands and includes Christian Dior, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton, and Arnault admitted that the partnership to create a high-fashion line happened ''naturally'' because the singer is a ''true entrepreneur''.
He added: ''Everybody knows Rihanna as a wonderful singer, but through our partnership at Fenty Beauty, I discovered a true entrepreneur, a real CEO and a terrific leader. She naturally finds her full place within LVMH.
''To support Rihanna to start up the Fenty Maison, we have built a talented and multicultural team supported by the group resources. I am proud that LVMH is leading this venture and wish it will be a great success.''
