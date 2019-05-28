Rihanna gifted SZA a Fenty Beauty gift card after a security guard at a Calabasas Sephora randomly approached her to make sure she wasn't shoplifting.
Rihanna sent SZA a Fenty Beauty gift card after she allegedly experienced racial profiling shopping at Sephora.
Earlier this month, American R&B singer SZA vented her frustration after a security guard at one of the beauty stores in Calabasas, Los Angeles, approached her to make sure she wasn't shoplifting.
SZA, 28, tweeted at the time: ''Lmao Sandy Sephora location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure I wasn't stealing. We had a long talk. U have a blessed day Sandy (sic)''
She added on Twitter: ''Can a b**ch cop her fenty in peace er whut (sic)''
In response to the incident, Rihanna, 31, sent the 'Love Galore' hitmaker a Fenty Beauty gift card so she could purchase her products without any hassle.
The card came with a handwritten message that read: ''Go buy yo Fenty Beauty in peace sis! One love - Rihanna.''
Posting a picture of the card to her Instagram stories SZA wrote: ''Tanks queen @badgalriri. (sic)''
In 2017, the 'Weekend' hitmaker appeared in a Fenty Beauty campaign for her line of Matte Moiselle lipsticks - a range which was stocked at Sephora stores.
Following the incident of apparent racial profiling, Sephora - which SZA used to work for - messaged her on Twitter to apologise for what happened.
The tweet read: ''Hi, SZA. We're sorry to hear about your experience at our Calabasas store and appreciate you bringing this to our attention.
''We want to let you know we take complaints like this very seriously and are actively working with our teams to address the situation immediately.
The company's social media post added: ''You are a part of the Sephora family, and we are committed to ensuring every member of our community feels welcome and included at our stores.''
