According to Rihanna, she views Valentine's Day as ''just another business day''.
The 31-year-old singer - who has previously dated the likes of Drake and Chris Brown - is reportedly single at the moment, and the fashion designer revealed she now sees Valentine's Day as an opportunity to sell some of her lingerie designs.
The Bajan beauty - who launched her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, in 2018 - told E! News: ''I'm selling lots of lingerie for that day. That day is just another business day now.''
Rihanna is also excited to celebrate her 32nd birthday on February 20.
Looking forward to the landmark, she joked: ''My plan is to have no more extra wrinkles by then.
''That's it. I'm not doing a thing. I told them, whatever ya want me to do, I'm just showing up!''
Rihanna recently admitted to relishing the challenge of establishing herself as a credible force in the fashion industry.
She shared: ''The journey's been incredible.
''It's a lot of hard work and just being true to your brand. I've always tried to stick with things that I enjoy doing and that I'm passionate about.''
Despite the challenge, Rihanna feels fashion and design is something that comes ''naturally'' to her.
The 'FourFiveSeconds' hitmaker feels ''validated'' by the success she's enjoyed as a designer.
Reflecting on her successful foray into the fashion world, Rihanna explained: ''Fashion, being creative, that's one of those things - it doesn't matter the outlet, I always enjoy it.
''Fashion comes naturally, because of the industry that I'm in. It's a part of my visuals, it's a part of my videos, so it's always been something that I've been interested in.
''To have this opportunity to do a Fenty brand with LVMH is special. It makes me feel validated.''
