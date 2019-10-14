'We Found Love' hitmaker Rihanna says being a mother is her ''dream'', so she doesn't mind being asked about her plans to have children.
The 'Diamonds' hitmaker was recently asked whether she wants to have children, and she admitted she doesn't mind opening up about her family plans - although she understands why some women get ''defensive'' discussing the idea of parenthood.
Speaking to Extra, she said: ''A lot of woman get very defensive. It's personal, it's our bodies, and of course it's our time, and it's not necessarily everyone's dream to be a mom... but it's mine, so I'm fine.''
Her comments come after she was quizzed on the subject for a recent interview, and the 31-year-old star simply replied: ''Without a doubt.''
Rihanna has seen a ''shift'' in her life in recent months and feels like she is finally growing up.
She said: ''I'm definitely feeling a shift. I'm growing up. There's things that I'm paying attention to that I've never paid attention to.
''Like supplements. And working out. And hearing about my bones.''
The 'We Found Love' singer - who has been romantically linked with Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel for over two years - also revealed her relationship is going ''really well''.
She added: ''Yeah, I'm dating. I'm actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it's going really well, so I'm happy.''
Meanwhile, Rihanna confirmed she had turned down the chance to perform in the coveted Super Bowl half time show in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, whose take-the-knee protest at racial inequality saw him ousted from the NFL.
She insisted she couldn't be a ''sellout'' or ''enabler'' by taking on the lucrative slot.
Asked if the rumours of her declining the show were true, she admitted: ''Absolutely. I couldn't dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn't be a sellout. I couldn't be an enabler. There's things within that organisation that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.''
