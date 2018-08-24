Rihanna is returning to the New York Fashion Week schedule with her line of lingerie and intimate accessories.
Rihanna will close New York Fashion Week with a Savage and Fenty show.
After taking a season off, the 30-year-old singer is officially returning to the fashion week schedule on Wednesday, September 12, with her line of lingerie and intimate accessories.
'Savage x Fenty' will showcase the 'Diamonds' hitmaker's brand new line, which will be immediately available to buy at the brands online retailer once it hits the runway.
Rihanna will follow iconic designer Marc Jacobs at 7.30p.m and it is believed that she will show her range in Brooklyn.
The 'Work' star has described her show as an ''immersive experience'' and there will also be pop-up shops featuring the collection in New York, the Mall of America, and two soon-to-be-announced locations.
Rihanna made a mark on the beauty industry after the launch of her sell-out Fenty Beauty range last year which won over millions of fans due to its diverse range of products to flatter all skin tones.
Earlier this year it was reported that a fashion collaboration between TechStyle - formerly known as JustFab - and the 'We Found Love' hitmaker - who previously designed underwear for Emporio Armani and shoes for Puma - has been in the works for over a year, with samples already being produced.
The star loves lingerie, and especially likes to collect underwear when she's single in the hope of helping her find love again.
She said: ''I'm a lingerie collector and half of it I've never worn. I just bought it because I love it, and I feel like if I ever wear it, it'll be for me.
''Half of it I bought when I was single is what I'm trying to say. It gives you hope in a way, doesn't? One day I'll wear this.''
Sometimes actors are not acting.
From Robbie Williams to Olly Murs, these musicians are still football mad.
It's a far cry from The Beatles' 'I Wanna Hold Your Hand', but Paul McCartney has unveiled a risque new single entitled 'Fuh You'.
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Captain Smek is the leader of a group of aliens called Boov who are stranded...
Comedies don't get much more self-referential than this film, in which a bunch of old...
When actor James Franco threw a party for his fellow movie stars including the star-studded...
You'd have to go back to 1998's Armageddon to find another film that so adeptly...