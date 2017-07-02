Rihanna wants to win an Oscar.

The singer has a role in new movie 'Valerian' and will star in the upcoming 'Ocean's Eight' alongside Sandra Bullock and although Rihanna is not making movies specifically to win awards, she admitted it would be nice to get some ''validation''.

She said: ''I'd love to get there one day. Who doesn't want to be told they are doing a great job?

''Any validation that your work is impacting is rewarding. I work hard and put my all into everything I do but the rest isn't up to me.

''I don't think anyone makes an album thinking about winning a Grammy, or makes a movie thinking about winning an Oscar. What you do is work as hard as you can and if awards follow, then that's great.''

Rihanna plays shape shifting entertainer Bubble in 'Valerian' and although she didn't need to method act for the rule, she hasn't ruled it out in the future.

She told the Sun on Sunday: ''It's pretty difficult to method act when it comes to playing a shape-shifting entertainer but, seriously, I have nothing but respect for the actors that do.

''If you look at the well-known method actors of the generation, they put in incredible performance after incredible performance. It's no coincidence.

''I just do what's best for the role, what's best for me, I'd love to do something dark and different and challenge myself.''

And while she may be a hugely successful singer, Rihanna, 28, insisted she will never act like a diva on a movie set.

She said: ''I offer myself like clay to directors. You don't do diva on film sets.''