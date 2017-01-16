Rihanna's niece helped her to refine her latest fragrance Kiss By Rihanna.

The 28-year-old singer announced she was launching the third perfume in her RiRi beauty collection earlier this month, and the star has revealed her niece, Majesty, helped her to pick the colour of the perfume and the shape of the bottle.

The 'Work' hitmaker posted a video of her relative and three versions of the fragrance on her Instagram account, which saw her ask Majesty for her advice and to chose her favourite bottle out of the selection.

Speaking in the clip, which was posted to her Instagram account, she said: ''Which one you like baby? Which bottle? Maj, which one you like? Which one you like? Tell me, which one?''

To which Majesty pointed at a bottle with blue liquid in, and led her to gain the title of Rihanna's executive.

Rihanna said: ''Yah! This one it is. Just like that, my new executive.''

And the brunette beauty captioned the post: ''flashback to when Majesty picked how blue the perfume would be for #KISS (sic).''

Rihanna's new product, which has exclusive packaging designed by her, follows the success of her previous scents RiRi and Crush from her RiRi collection.

Meanwhile, the Barbadian vocalist has taken to social media to broadcast her latest product is ''finally'' available to buy online at the American department store Macys now.

Alongside a picture of Rihanna from the campaign, which she uploaded to the photo-sharing site on Monday (16.01.17), she wrote: ''With Valentines Day right around the corner I got something special for my ladies!! The 3rd part of the ''RiRi'' trilogy #KISS is finally here.... available at @macys and online at Macys.com

#KISSbyRihanna (sic).''