Rihanna's new man Hassan Jameel flew a life-size bear half way around the world to impress her.

Saudi billionaire Hassan reportedly wooed the chart-topping singer in the early stages of their relationship by sending a cuddly bear around the globe in an otherwise empty private jet.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''It sounds outrageous, but these guys are obviously in a different world to the rest of us - although even by their standards with was a seriously big romantic gesture.''

Rihanna, 29, reportedly told her family about her new romance around a month ago, but her dad Ronald Fenty has admitted to being surprised by Hassan.

He said: ''A friend sent me [a picture of] them on Facebook of them kissing in the pool, I was looking for someone of colour, a darker colour, but whatever makes her happy. He's very tall.

''She told me she had a new boyfriend about a month ago, but I didn't know who he was. I always tell her, 'Don't date an entertainer, don't date an athlete'.

''They are busy going this way and that way, they don't have any quality time, and they're good looking guys so women fall all over them.

''I didn't know he was a billionaire. Too little money, or too much money can't make you happy, you need to something in-between.''

Hassan has also been warned by Ronald that Rihanna won't accept being told what to do.

He explained: ''He's going to have to buckle up, she's a hard-working girl, she's very independent and ambitious. Nobody can tell her what to do.

''She doesn't want to be lifted up, she wants to get up there herself. Hopefully he's a little bit more liberal and has spent more time in Europe and South America.

''She's coming back to Barbados for the festival in the first week in August, and I imagine she'll bring him with her. The family would like to meet him, and I want grandchildren soon!''