Rihanna's mystery man is Hassan Jameel, a businessman from one the richest families in the world.
The 'Where Have You Been' hitmaker was spotted smooching an unknown man in a Spanish villa earlier this week and it has now been revealed he is Hassan Jameel, whose family owns the rights to sell Toyota cars in Saudi Arabia.
A source told The Sun newspaper: ''This relationship is the real deal. Rihanna has told friends she's in love with him and seems completely smitten.
''They've been spending a lot of time together away from prying eyes and are really serious. They're really enjoying each others' company.''
Meanwhile, the 29-year-old singer previously opened up about being in a relationship.
She said at the time: ''Guys need attention. They need that nourishment, that little stroke of the ego that gets them by every now and then. I'll give it to my family, I'll give it to my work - but I will not give it to a man right now.''
And Rihanna previously confessed she was ''numb'' whilst she made her album 'ANTI' and couldn't cope with ''all the bulls**t and ... all the good s**t''.
She explained: ''Looking back to 1 year ago.... I released my most anticipated album to date #ANTi ....When I started making this album I never would have imagined how much of a challenge the process would be.
''I was evolving in the midst of making a body of art that was supposed to reflect who I was in that moment, yet it was the very answer I didn't have! I was numb for a while...numb to all the bulls**t and numb to all the good s**t. But I was determined not to settle for what everybody thought this should be, or when they thought it should come, or how! I stuck to it until I felt something again!''
