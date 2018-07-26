Rihanna's makeup artist Priscilla Ono has revealed her top beauty products.

Priscilla is the makeup artist of the stars, and she has shared the versatile products that she uses everyday, to create a full makeup look.

The Fenty Beauty match stick is a favourite of Priscilla's as it's so adaptable.

She said: ''I feel I can do a full face using just these because they are so versatile.

''You can use the matte shades as contour or concealer and the shimmer shades for blusher, eyeshadow, lip, whatever you want.''

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe Herbs and Rosewater is another essential part of the artist's makeup bag, as she believes that spraying your face with a hydrating product before you apply your makeup is the key to glowing skin.

She said: ''I love the Mario Badescu Rosewater spray because of the scent but you can use any kind of hydrating spray.''

Another Fenty product that she loves is the Fenty Gloss Bomb Universal Luminiser.

She said: ''I love this because I don't have to worry about carrying 20 shades of lip gloss in my kit because this has been designed to suit every skin tone and it adapts to everyone.''

Priscilla has revealed that the key to killer brows, is to use both the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz to colour your eyebrows, and a bar of Pearls transparent soap, to hold them in place.

She said: ''I always do brows first and I find the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz in Soft Brown works for almost everybody.''

''Using soap instead of brow gel keeps your eyebrows really nice and stiff so they don't move. You can use any soap it just needs to be a clear/non-coloured one and make sure you avoid anything scented.''