Rihanna ''danced in her kitchen'' until she got her Savage x Fenty range and presentation ''right''.
Rihanna ''danced in her kitchen'' until she got her clothing range ''right''.
The 'Work' hitmaker thought it was important to test the pieces from her Savage x Fenty collection and, as she had little time to prepare for her New York Fashion Week presentation this week, she did so wherever she could.
She said: ''I do what I can! Look, I'm not nearly as good a dancer as Normani, but I will try.
''I will dance in these pieces in my kitchen until we get it right! Which is what I did, believe it or not.
''I only had two-and-a-half hours of rehearsal so I had to, like, get it where I could fit it in.
''Usually it was while I was doing other approvals. People are like, 'Hey, pick this model! Pick this look!' And I'm like this (dancing).
''No, listen, it happens! I'll rehearse anywhere because I want it to be perfect. If you're passionate enough about something, you'll get it done.''
The 31-year-old singer's show featured the likes of Normani and Halsey and she deliberately went for artists who were ''powerful'' because she thinks that is a ''very sexy'' attribute to have.
She explained in an interview at the show with Elle.com: ''I wanted to highlight women who are powerful. To me, power in whatever way you master it is very sexy. And with someone like Normani, you know, she's an incredible dancer, and dance is athleticism. Dance is powerful. It would be a shame to miss out on the opportunity to have that kind of beauty and power in the show.''
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Comedies don't get much more self-referential than this film, in which a bunch of old...
When actor James Franco threw a party for his fellow movie stars including the star-studded...
You'd have to go back to 1998's Armageddon to find another film that so adeptly...
The ocean is vast. Many parts of it are unexplored by man; those parts make...