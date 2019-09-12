Rihanna ''danced in her kitchen'' until she got her clothing range ''right''.

The 'Work' hitmaker thought it was important to test the pieces from her Savage x Fenty collection and, as she had little time to prepare for her New York Fashion Week presentation this week, she did so wherever she could.

She said: ''I do what I can! Look, I'm not nearly as good a dancer as Normani, but I will try.

''I will dance in these pieces in my kitchen until we get it right! Which is what I did, believe it or not.

''I only had two-and-a-half hours of rehearsal so I had to, like, get it where I could fit it in.

''Usually it was while I was doing other approvals. People are like, 'Hey, pick this model! Pick this look!' And I'm like this (dancing).

''No, listen, it happens! I'll rehearse anywhere because I want it to be perfect. If you're passionate enough about something, you'll get it done.''

The 31-year-old singer's show featured the likes of Normani and Halsey and she deliberately went for artists who were ''powerful'' because she thinks that is a ''very sexy'' attribute to have.

She explained in an interview at the show with Elle.com: ''I wanted to highlight women who are powerful. To me, power in whatever way you master it is very sexy. And with someone like Normani, you know, she's an incredible dancer, and dance is athleticism. Dance is powerful. It would be a shame to miss out on the opportunity to have that kind of beauty and power in the show.''