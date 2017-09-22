Rihanna has announced a festive Fenty Beauty collection.

The 'Wild Thoughts' singer - who launched her products at London's famous department store Harvey Nicholls earlier this week - has created the Galaxy Collection for Holiday 2017, which will go on sale on October 13 in Sephora stores, in time for Halloween and Christmas.

The range features metallic lipsticks, glosses, eyeliners and eye shadows in 14 different fall-themed shades.

Alongside a picture of the new shimmery lipsticks, eye shadows and more, Fenty Beauty wrote on Instagram: ''HOLIDAY COLLECTION. You ready? October 13. @badgalriri (sic)''

The 29-year-old beauty recently said she was given ''so much freedom'' to create what she wanted for the line.

Speaking about the creative process, she said: ''I had so much freedom in creating whatever products I wanted to make, and whatever colours or shades, down to the fonts of the packaging.''

The Bajan beauty believes the ''true key'' to a woman's beauty is the skin, which inspired her to make products that would resemble flawless skin, which she has coined as The Fenty Face that includes applying a matte base and a highlighter before blotting the remnants off.

The style icon explained: ''Skin is the true key to a woman's beauty.

''I think if you can make make-up look like skin, that's the best.''

Rihanna has hailed her creations as ''fun'' make-up products that can be used to suit her customer's mood, outfit or occasion.

She said: ''There are so many and they are so fun. Use them as you please depending on your mood, your outfit and where you're going.''

But in true Rihanna style she made sure she didn't follow the trend and added her own unique touch to her line, which saw her introduce ''pinky nude'' coloured blotting sheets to add a touch of sexiness to her collection.

Speaking about the product, she said: ''It's in our Fenty Beauty signature pinky nude colour. I wanted it to be different from regular blotting paper. I wanted it to feel a little bit sexy.''