Rihanna has expanded her Fenty for Stance range to include a capsule sock collection.

The 28-year-old singer and entrepreneur features on the footwear wearing her most-loved red carpet looks from various awards shows including the Swarovski gown she rocked to the 2014 CDFA Awards and the Guo Pei dress she donned for the 2015 Met Gala.

Praising the Bajan beauty's rebellious style, Stance said: ''To be an icon, you have to dress like one. No one rewrites the rules of style quite like Rihanna.

''Music's original Bad Gal knows creativity is the boldest form of rebellion and she lets her style call the shots.''

The collection features two boxsets, one with the Swarovski dress and the Met Gala ensemble included titled 'Rihanna Award Show Box'.

And another is on sale called 'Rihanna Music Video Box', which pays homage to her ''most incredible and uncommonly cool outfits from her music videos''.

They include the look from 2012's 'Pour It Up' in which the busty brunette rocked rouge lips and denim hot pants, and the other is her bold striped 'Work' video ensemble.

Fans of Rihanna can pick up the boxsets on Stance.com from $48.

Meanwhile, Rihanna is adding another string to her bow after she recently announced she will launch her Fenty Beauty by Rihanna collection this year.