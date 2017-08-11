Rihanna's boyfriend was previously married.

The 29-year-old singer has been dating Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel for months and it has been revealed that the businessman was once wed to art expert Lina Lazaar, after they tied the knot at the Paris Opera House in 2012.

However, they had an amicable split and both have now moved on.

A source told The Sun: ''Hassan is an intensely private individual.

''His marriage was over before he met Rihanna, after getting a divorce from Lina, but it will still come as a shock to her millions of fans.

''Lina has also moved on with a new partner.''

Forbes Middle East has valued Hassan's family's worth at as much as $1.5 billion, and the hunky businessman used his vast wealth to woo Rihanna, by sending her a life size teddy via private jet in the early stages of their relationship.

Hassan hoped the star would see that he is ''romantic'' by chartering the plane carrying the precious cargo around the globe.

A source previously said: ''It sounds outrageous, but these guys are obviously in a different world to the rest of us - although even by their standards with was a seriously big romantic gesture.''

Meanwhile. Rihanna's father Ronald Fenty has admitted to being surprised by the new romance.

He said recently: ''A friend sent me [a picture of] them on Facebook of them kissing in the pool, I was looking for someone of colour, a darker colour, but whatever makes her happy. He's very tall. She told me she had a new boyfriend about a month ago, but I didn't know who he was. I always tell her, 'Don't date an entertainer, don't date an athlete'.

''They are busy going this way and that way, they don't have any quality time, and they're good looking guys so women fall all over them.

''I didn't know he was a billionaire. Too little money, or too much money can't make you happy, you need to something in-between.''