Rihanna's make-up artist, Priscilla Ono, has shared the star's beauty secrets.

As the global makeup artist of Rihanna's beauty empire Fenty, Priscilla often travels with Rihanna and has given some insight on how she keeps the 31-year-old singer camera-ready after a long flight.

Priscilla told Conde Nast Traveler: ''Sometimes when traveling with Rihanna, we land and have to go straight to a media event, and my job is to make sure everyone looks good. I love using the new Hydrating Longwear Foundation by Fenty Beauty: I know that it's going to have longevity and be very durable, but it also has moisturising properties that are great for dried-out skin after a flight.''

Priscilla also praised the versatility of Fenty's Match Stix make-up sticks, which she always has in her make-up bag.

She said: ''I also love Fenty's Match Stix magnetized makeup sticks because they're multipurpose, and I like to bring things with me that are multi-use so I don't have to overpack. The matte version has the more creamy shades that I can use for contouring and highlighting, as well as a concealer, but the shimmer shades are great for blush, eyeshadow, or as a lip colour. I can pretty much use them for anything. I also love to pack Fenty's Full-Bodied Foundation Brush, which I'll use as a blush brush for applying foundation and highlighter--you can used different sides of the brush for different areas.''