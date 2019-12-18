Rihanna's make-up artist, Priscilla Ono, has shared the star's beauty secrets for staying glam while travelling the globe.
Rihanna's make-up artist, Priscilla Ono, has shared the star's beauty secrets.
As the global makeup artist of Rihanna's beauty empire Fenty, Priscilla often travels with Rihanna and has given some insight on how she keeps the 31-year-old singer camera-ready after a long flight.
Priscilla told Conde Nast Traveler: ''Sometimes when traveling with Rihanna, we land and have to go straight to a media event, and my job is to make sure everyone looks good. I love using the new Hydrating Longwear Foundation by Fenty Beauty: I know that it's going to have longevity and be very durable, but it also has moisturising properties that are great for dried-out skin after a flight.''
Priscilla also praised the versatility of Fenty's Match Stix make-up sticks, which she always has in her make-up bag.
She said: ''I also love Fenty's Match Stix magnetized makeup sticks because they're multipurpose, and I like to bring things with me that are multi-use so I don't have to overpack. The matte version has the more creamy shades that I can use for contouring and highlighting, as well as a concealer, but the shimmer shades are great for blush, eyeshadow, or as a lip colour. I can pretty much use them for anything. I also love to pack Fenty's Full-Bodied Foundation Brush, which I'll use as a blush brush for applying foundation and highlighter--you can used different sides of the brush for different areas.''
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Captain Smek is the leader of a group of aliens called Boov who are stranded...
Comedies don't get much more self-referential than this film, in which a bunch of old...
When actor James Franco threw a party for his fellow movie stars including the star-studded...
You'd have to go back to 1998's Armageddon to find another film that so adeptly...