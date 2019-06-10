Rihanna doesn't know when her next album will be released, because the material still isn't finished.
Rihanna doesn't know when her next album will be released.
The 31-year-old singer has been keeping fans waiting for her ninth studio album since the release of 'Anti' in 2016, and has said she's still working on recording the new material, so doesn't have a release date in mind yet.
When asked how much longer fans would have to wait, she said: ''I wish I knew. I have blocked off a solid period of time for the studio next month.''
The 'Work' hitmaker says it ''sucks'' that she can't just put her new music out into the world, but insists she doesn't want to ''rush'' the material.
She added: ''It really does suck that it can't just come out, because I'm working on a really fun one right now. I'm really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it's complete. It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out. I've gotten to the point where I'm like, ''Even if I don't have the time to shoot videos, I'm going to put an album out.'''
Rihanna also admits her business empire is partly to blame for the lengthy time between records now, as she's having to divide her energy between her music career, as well as her fashion and beauty lines.
Speaking to Interview magazine, she said: ''It's the reason why an album isn't being spat out like it used to. I used to be in the studio, only the studio, for three months straight, and an album would come out. Now, it's like a carousel. I do fashion one day, lingerie the next, beauty the next, then music the next. It's like having a bunch of kids and you need to take care of them all.''
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Comedies don't get much more self-referential than this film, in which a bunch of old...
When actor James Franco threw a party for his fellow movie stars including the star-studded...
You'd have to go back to 1998's Armageddon to find another film that so adeptly...
The ocean is vast. Many parts of it are unexplored by man; those parts make...